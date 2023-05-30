Traffic diversions in Chennai on weekends and govt holidays

According to a press release from the Chennai Traffic Police, the traffic diversions came into effect from May 27, on all weekends and public holidays.

The Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions at Marina in view of large crowds visiting Marina Beach during weekends and government holidays. The diversions came into effect from Saturday, May 27, on all weekends and public holidays, according to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police.

The list of traffic diversions announced:

> As far as possible, normal traffic will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai.

> Vehicles coming from Light house will be diverted at Kannagi Statue towards Bharathi Salai, Bells Road, and Walajah Road.

> Vehicles coming from Rathna cafe junction at Bharathi Salai-Bells road junction towards Kannagi statue will be diverted towards Bells Road, Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

> Vehicles coming from Anna Salai at Wallajah Road-Bells Road junction towards Bells Road will be diverted at the Labour Statue.

> Bells Road will be made one-way with entry from Wallajah Road-Bharathi Salai. Entry will not be allowed from Wallajah Road-Bells Road Junction.

> Vehicles coming from Adams Point will be diverted at Labour Statue towards Kannagi statue, Bharathi Salai, Bells Road, and Walajah Road.

> Victoria Hostel Road will be made one-way, with an entry point from Bharathi Salai Junction and no entry from Wallajah Salai Junction.