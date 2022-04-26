Traffic diversions around Hyderabadâ€™s Gachibowli for TRS plenary on April 27

Offices located between Kothaguda to Hitex, Cyber Towers to IKEA intersection, and Gachibowli Junction to Kothaguda have been advised to stagger their work timings according to the heavy traffic movement.

news Traffic

Ahead of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party plenary celebrating 21 years of its formation at Hitex International Convention Centre (HICC) on April 27, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions near Hitex, Cyber Towers, Gachibowli and surrounding areas. Police said heavy traffic movement is expected on the roads around the venue and surrounding areas between 8.30 am to 11 am, and 4 pm to 7 pm. Offices located between Kothaguda to Hitex, Cyber Towers to IKEA rotary intersection, and Gachibowli Junction to Kothaguda have been advised to stagger their work timings accordingly.

Cyberabad Traffic Police said heavy traffic is expected on the following routes during the daytime on April 27.

> Neeruâ€™s Junction â€“ Cyber Towers Junction â€“ Metal Charminar Junction â€“ Google (CII) Junction - Kothaguda Junction Road

> Metal Charminar Junction â€“ Khanamet Junction â€“ HITEX/HICC/NAC Road

> JNTU â€“ Cyber Towers â€“ Bio-Diversity Junction

> Gachibowli Junction â€“ Botanical Garden Junction â€“ Kothaguda Junction â€“ Kondapur Junction

The following alternative routes have been suggested so commuters can avoid traffic congestion.

> Traffic from Neeruâ€™s towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at COD (Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu â€“ Inorbit â€“ ITC Kohinoor â€” Ikea â€“ Bio-Diversity â€“ Gachibowli and vice versa and avoid Cyber Towers Junction

> Traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec City â€“ Cyber Towers â€“ Jubilee Hills may use Rolling Hills AIG Hospital â€“ Ikea â€“ Inorbit â€“ Durgam Cheruvu Road and avoid Cyber Towers Junction

> Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas may use BHEL â€“ Nallagandla â€“ HCU â€“ IIIT- Gachibowli Road and avoid Alwyn â€“ Kondapur road

Heavy vehicles have been restricted on the following routes.

> JNTU towards Cyber Towers

> Miyapur towards Kothaguda

> Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda

> Biodiversity towards JNTU

> Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli

At the time of last yearâ€™s TRS plenary held in October 2021, many Hyderabad residents complained about illegally erected banners across the city blocking pavements in many locations. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) responded to the complaints and fined many TRS leaders, including GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, and several ministers and MLAs.