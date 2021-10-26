Hyderabad residents slam TRS party for erecting illegal banners across the city

The TRS party held its plenary on Monday, October 25, at Hitex, Hyderabad.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) grandly celebrated its 20 years in politics on Monday, October 25. However, several residents of Hyderabad were unhappy with the TRS and took to social media to express their anger. On the occasion of TRS’s plenary held in Hitex, Hyderabad, on Monday, the party had illegally put up banners, blocking the pavements. In fact, Hyderabad was a sea of pink as roads were lined with pink ribbon festoons, apart from large hoardings lined with pink ribbons.

For the event, the ruling party defied the laws and decked up the entire city, occupying major junctions and main roads with pink flags, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. Sharing photos and videos of the illegal banners being erected, netizens questioned the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), TRS working president and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, and the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management, which is the authority to ensure that such illegal banners are removed.

“TRS monks erect flexi across traffic signals with a barricade of authority. GHMC officers are sleeping,” wrote a Twitter user. Sama Mohan Reddy, a lawyer and the General Secretary of Indian Youth Congress in Telangana, wrote, “KTR garu, so you have anything to say about this? #TRSPlenary hoardings covering traffic post at Madhapur.

Another user shared an old video of KTR condemning the culture of erecting banners for political events and pointed out the hypocrisy.

Usually, the Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management promptly responds to these complaints on Twitter. However, since October 21, the department has been unavailable. “In view of server maintenance and upgrading software of Central Enforcement Cell (CEC), generation of e-challans etc has been put on hold till completion of the process. CEC will be unavailable until further notice. Netizens are requested to co-operate in this regard,” it had said.

The department not acting on the numerous complaints has also caused anger among the residents.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was unanimously re-elected as the President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Rao was elected unopposed to the post for a ninth consecutive term. At the plenary, KCR highlighted the achievements of the party during the last 20 years and the schemes taken up by the TRS government during the last seven years since it came to power in the state.