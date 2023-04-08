Traffic diversions announced for Modiâ€™s visit to Chennai

Road diversions will be in place from 2 pm to 8 pm for commercial vehicles on April 8.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s visit to Chennai on Saturday, April 8, the Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has issued an advisory to commuters on traffic diversions to be implemented in the city. GCTP advised motorists to plan their journey accordingly with diversion details.

Modi will inaugurate the new terminal at the Chennai International Airport. Later, he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train at Chennai Central Railway Station. In the evening hours, he will participate in the 125th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandar Illam.

There will be a traffic slow down between 3 pm and 6 pm from INS Adyar to Central Railway Station and from Central Railway Station to Vivekanandar Illam. During Modiâ€™s visit to Vivekanandar Illam, incoming vehicles from Light House will be diverted at Gandhi Statue to Dr Radhakrishnan Salai. From there, commuters can take a right turn at Natesan Road junction towards Ice house, Ratna Cafe, Triplicane High Road-Wallajah Road junction to Labour Statue or Anna Salai.

Motorists who are coming from the War Memorial will have to take a diversion at Labour Statue to Wallajah Road towards Anna Salai or at the Triplicane High Road-Wallajah Road junction. If required, motorists can be diverted from the War Memorial to Flag Staff Road towards Anna Salai through Wallajah Point. This diversion will be followed from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Diversion will be effected from 2 pm to 8 pm for commercial vehicles, said GCTP. Commercial vehicles are not allowed from Anna Arch to Muthusamy Point in both directions. Commercial vehicles on Poonamallee High Road will be diverted at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar and New Avadi Road to reach their destinations.

All commercial vehicles from NRT New Bridge will be diverted towards the Stanley roundabout, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi. Further, commercial vehicles from Hunters Road will be diverted at Hunters Road and EVK Sampath Road to reach EVR Road in the outgoing direction and diverted towards Nair Point.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted at Gandhi Irwin Road towards the Udupi point to reach EVR Salai. Goods vehicles will be diverted at Greenways Point towards Mandaveli. The Marina stretch from Labour Statue to Vivekanandar Illam will be subjected to heightened security, increased scrutiny, and checking, the GCTP said.