Tovino Thomas starrer ‘Kala’ releases on OTT

Helmed by director Rohith VS, the film released in theatres on March 25 this year.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Tovino's Kala released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The actor announced on Wednesday that his latest movie will premiere soon on the OTT platform but did not give a date. He also added that it will be available in Tamil.

Announcing the news with fans, Tovino tweeted on Wednesday, “#Kala streaming soon on Amazon Prime Video!! (Malayalam & Tamil).”

Written and directed by filmmaker Rohith VS, Mollywood film Kala is a psychological thriller. Speaking about Kala’s plot in an interview with TNM, Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis fame filmmaker Rohith VS said, “There is ego, lust, vengeance. There might be a negative connotation to it as it can be about people who are considered outcasts in society. Having said that, I would say there is an element of surrealism. Maybe it won’t be talked about like it was with my other two films.”

Apart from directing films, Rohith VS has also co-written films with Yadhu Pushpakaran. The duo has penned the script for Kala together.

Produced by Siju Mathews and Navis Xaviour, the movie stars actors Tovino, Lal, Divya Pillai and Sumesh Moor in significant roles. Dawn Vincent has composed music for Kala while Akhil George was roped in as cinematographer. Livingston Mathew was on board as the editor for the venture.

While filming for Kala, Tovino had suffered internal injury. Due to the critical nature of the injury, the actor had to halt shooting and undergo hospitalisation for a week. He recovered soon and went back to shooting the film within a couple of weeks and completed his portions. Kala marks Tovino’s first release in 2021.

Touted to be filled with violent action sequences, Kala received an A certification from the CBFC in March, prior to its theatrical release. Tovino as well as the makers were reportedly happy despite the possibility of ‘A’ certification decreasing the size of the audience since they wanted to ensure that the vision behind the film is not compromised. Sharing the news with fans, Tovino had tweeted, “ “#Kala Censored !! We got a certificate. Yes, A certificate! #nocuts #nobeeps #raw #forgrownupsonly # babiesstepback.”

Tovino Thomas is currently working on a number of upcoming Mollywood movies such as Minnal Murali, Kaanekkaane, Naaradan, Karachi81 and Thallumala.