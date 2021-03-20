Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas announced the release date of his upcoming film Kala on Thursday, a day after the Censor Board cleared the certification for the film with an ‘A’ certificate. The 32-year-old actor revealed that the film will hit the big screens on March 25.

Although ‘A’ certification would result in a decrease in the size of the audience that might watch the film, Tovino is happy with the certification and is reportedly glad that the vision of the filmmakers was not compromised. Sharing the news about the certification on Thursday through a tweet, the actor wrote, “#Kala Censored !! We got a certificate. Yes, A certificate! #nocuts #nobeeps #raw #forgrownupsonly # babiesstepback.”

Kala is bankrolled by Siju Mathews and Navis Xaviour. The plot is likely to focus on the special bond between a man and his pet dog, Bazigar. Apart from featuring Tovino in the lead, Kala also stars Lal, Divya Pillai and Sumesh Moor in pivotal roles. The movie is spearheaded by director Rohith VS, who rose to fame with his work in movies such as Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis among others. Rohith has also co-written films with Yadhu Pushpakaran. The duo have penned the script for Kala together.

Earlier, Tovino had suffered internal injury while shooting for the film. Due to the critical nature of the injury, the actor had to be hospitalised for a week. He recovered soon and went back to shooting the film within a couple of weeks and completed his portions. Kala marks Tovino’s first release in 2021. He is also working on the upcoming Malayalam movie Naaradan. He will be sharing the screen space with Helen fame actor Anna Ben in the Aashiq Abu directorial. He will also be seen in the upcoming movie Kane Kane, which is currently in the post- production phase.