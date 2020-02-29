Tovino Thomas’s 'Kilometers and Kilometers' motion poster reveals release date

The film is directed by Jeo Baby, who has earlier made the critically acclaimed movie, 'Kunju Daivam'.

A motion poster of the upcoming Malayalam film Kilometers and Kilometers reveals that it will release on March 12. The motion poster, shared by the film’s lead actor Tovino Thomas, shows an aeroplane flying across the continents to reach Kochi and thereupon the journey continues on a two-wheeler cruising across the country.

The poster also reveals that Kilometers and Kilometers has been censored with a clean U. The film is directed by Jeo Baby, who has earlier made the critically acclaimed movie, Kunju Daivam.

#KilometersAndKilometers censored with clean U.

Arriving on March 12th. Worldwide Release! pic.twitter.com/NFhNeQQUin — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) February 26, 2020

The teaser of the film was released last month and showed Tovino Thomas’s character in conversation with a foreigner woman. He is trying to tell her about the value of relationships and refers to the old Malayalam film Vaalsalyam, to explain his theory. He tells her that in every house in Kerala, there is a ‘Vaalsalyam Mammootty’.

Mammootty played the lead in the 1993 film, as a loving all-sacrificing elder brother, keeping his dreams aside for the sake of his younger siblings.

Along with Tovino, Joju George also plays an important role in the film. Tovino is also co-producing the film under his own banner. Incidentally, it is his first production venture and he is co-producing it with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth.

Sooraj S Kurup is the music composer and Sushin Shyam is composing the background score. Vinayak Sasikumar and Harinarayan have penned the lyrics with the National Award-winning sound designer Sinoy Joseph on-board as well. It has been earlier reported that Kilometers and Kilometers, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer, has reached the post-production stage and its release date would be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Tovino’s film Forensic, has just released in Kerala on Friday. He plays a medico-legal advisor to the police in the film, and his character is called Samuel John Kaattoorkaran. He compliments the character of the female lead, played by Mamtha Mohandas, who acts as an IPS officer in the film.

