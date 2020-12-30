Tovino Thomas’s ‘Kala’ shooting wrapped up

The actor had suffered some internal injuries during the shooting of this film earlier.

Flix Mollywood

It is finally wrap up time for the Tovino Thomas starrer Kala. Putting out a message on social media about doing the film, Tovino wrote, “Years ago with cinema in my dreams, I used to be in the company of this same team of Kala, discussing and making short films. Now, we have made cinema, and with the purest of passions… Kala was hard. Real hard. But this mutual love we had for cinema made it all possible. And I’m sure this team’s passion will make Kala all the more wholesome as it reaches you. Let's hope that happens soon.”

It may be noted here that while shooting for a scene in this film, Tovino had suffered from some internal injuries and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital. It took the actor several weeks to recover and return to action .

Directed by Rohith VS, Kala has Tovino and Divya Pillai in the lead roles with a foreign breed canine playing an important role. Tovino plays the role Shaji while Divya Pillai plays his wife Vidya. Dawn Vincent is composing music for Kala with Akhil George handling the camera and Livingston Mathew doing the edits.

Tovino has recently wrapped up the shooting of his other project Kaanekkaane. The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay.

He also has Minnal Murali lined up for release. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Tovino revealed earlier that this superhero film will have oodles of comedy.

The actor also recently signed up a new project titled Varavu. It will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi who scripted Godha and Thira. Varavu is co-written by Rakesh Mantodi in association with Saresh Malayankandi and Manu Manjith.

Tovino’s previous film Kilometers and Kilometers was released on television on Onam day this year. Jeo directed this venture with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner. He co-produced it along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

