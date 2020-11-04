Tovino Thomas is back in action after recovering from injury

The actor had sustained internal injuries during the shooting of the film â€˜Kalaâ€™.

After spending a few days at the hospital for an injury, actor Tovino Thomas has returned to the sets of his upcoming film Kaanekkaane. It was during the filming of a fight sequence for Kala that the actor sustained internal injuries and had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Kerala. He recovered well but was advised complete rest following which he was out of action for three weeks.

About the injury, Tovino told in an earlier interview to the Times of India that he had ignored the initial pain and continued working but the pain from a second injury was beyond his tolerance level.

Now completely back to form, Tovino joined the sets of Kaanekkaane to a rousing reception. The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay.

Tovino also has a number of other films in his kitty including the superhero movie Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The film is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew.

There was an announcement last month about Tovinoâ€™s new project titled Varavu. It will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi who has scripted Godha and Thira. Varavu is co-written by Rakesh Mantodi in association with Saresh Malayankandi and Manu Manjith. Vishwajith has been roped in to do the cinematography for this venture. Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara is producing this flick under the banner Pathiyara Entertainments.

Tovinoâ€™s Kilometers and Kilometers was released on television on Onam day this year. Jeo Baby directed this venture with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner. He co-produced it along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth. While Joju George played a pivotal role in it the supporting cast of this film included India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, Vinay Forrt and Ramesh Pisharody.

