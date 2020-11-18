Tovino Thomas is not part of Mammootty starrer, clarifies director Ratheena

Ratheena Sharshad who is making her debut directorial with the Mammootty starrer refuted reports of actor Tovino joining the film.

Flix Mollywood

Ratheena Sharshad, debut filmmaker who will be directing Mammootty in a film, refuted reports of actor Tovino Thomas joining it. In a Facebook post, Ratheena wrote that she is directing a film with Mammootty in the lead; however, it is untrue that Tovino Thomas is acting in it.

"I saw several reports that Tovino Thomas is acting in the movie. However it is not true. No one associated with the film has any role in this news. I will be informing you all of the other actors and technical crew of my film in the coming days," Rateena clarified on Facebook.

Ratheena has earlier worked as executive producer in the popular film Uyare, starring Parvathy, Asif Ali and Tovino, that released last year. The film, narrating the story of an acid attack survivor, was widely appreciated and the Health Minister of the state, KK Shailaja, had taken school students to watch the film as part of spreading awareness.

Mammootty, known for encouraging and promoting young filmmakers, often accepts movies of debutants. One of the most established actors in south Indian cinema, he has made a name for himself with commercial entertainers as well as art house films.

The actor has a slew of films waiting for him amid the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus. There's One, a political drama that will see him play Chief Minister of Kerala. Bilal, the sequel to the popular 2008 movie Big B, is another. The Priest, in which he and actor Manju Warrier will come together for the first time, is also pending.

Tovino Thomas, who has recuperated from a recent injury, is also back to work , shooting for the film Kaanekkaane. He was hurt during the fight sequence of the film Kala and admitted to a private hospital last month. After three weeks of rest, the actor has recovered and come back to the shooting sets.