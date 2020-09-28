Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in â€˜Kaanekkaaneâ€™

The film will be directed by Manu Ashokan, who made his debut with the Parvathy starrer â€˜Uyareâ€™.

Following the success of his debut directorial Uyare, Manu Ashokan is all set to team up again with the same writers - Bobby and Sanjay again. Titled Kaanekkaane, Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi have been roped in to play the lead pair in this flick with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shruti Ramachandran, Prem Prakash, and Rony David Raj in supporting roles.

Confirming the news about his new venture, director Manu Ashokan said in an interview to cinema express that though he was initially doubtful about doing a project during the pandemic, producer TR Shamsudheen was very insistent about completing the screenplay. Through discussions and conference calls, they managed to do it.

The technical crew of this film will include Ranjin Raj to compose the music for Vinayak Sasikumar's lyrics while Alby Antony has been roped in to handle the cinematography and Abhilash Balachandran for editing.

While Kaanekkaane is taking shape, Tovino Thomas has a number of films in his kitty including Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The film, written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, is a superhero film, with â€˜oodles of comedyâ€™, Tovino said earlier.

Recently, there was an announcement about Tovino Thomasâ€™ new project. The film is titled Varavu and will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi who has scripted Godha and Thira.

Varavu is co-written by Rakesh Mantodi in association with Saresh Malayankandi and Manu Manjith. Vishwajith has been roped in to crank the camera for this venture. Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara is producing this flick under the banner Pathiyara Entertainments.

Tovino Thomasâ€™s last film release was Kilometres and Kilometres which premiered on Asianet during Onam. Jeo Baby directed this film with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth. Joju George played a pivotal role in it with the supporting cast of this film comprising India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, Vinay Forrt and Ramesh Pisharody. The technical crew of this film included Sooraj S Kurup and Sushin Shyam for composing the score and BGM respectively, Sinu Siddharth cranking the camera and Rahman Mohammed Ali and Prejish Prakash in charge of the editing.

