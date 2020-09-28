Meet Lakshmi Warrier, the only woman production manager in Mollywood

As the lone woman in the field, Lakshmi says that she was often sidelined because of her gender.

Flix Interview

A chance conversation with director Lijo Jose Pellissery would markedly change Lakshmi Warrier’s life. And career. She was until then working in travel and tourism, with various airlines first and then a small company of her own in Bengaluru. She asked Lijo, a family friend, about movies having ‘travel partners’. Perhaps she could prepare celebrity-special packages, she thought. But Lijo told her it wasn’t a good idea. Why couldn't she try production instead, it was more suited to the vibrant person that Lakshmi was, he suggested. In the years that followed, Lakshmi would create history by becoming the only woman on the job – as a production manager in the Malayalam film industry.

“I have moved on now, and am a producer. But it’s been a few eventful years, being the only woman on the job,” Lakshmi says, now in talks for the production of a new film with Arjun Ashokan in the lead.

She, Ganesh Menon and Sreekumar AD were producers of the 2019 movie Vikruthi, with Soubin Shahir and Suraj Venjarumoodu in the lead.

It wasn’t her dream to be a producer, but to be a production controller. “Because that’s what no other woman [in Malayalam cinema] has done so far. And I was hoping my example would inspire more women to join,” Lakshmi says.

When the dream began, she sent messages on Facebook, asking for opportunities, like most newcomers do. Director Marthandan responded and introduced Lakshmi to the makers of a Telugu film called Sahasam. She worked as a production manager to production controller Dixon Poduthas.



Lakshmi at work

“That’s the entry level job. We call it ‘diesel manager’, because the production manager will be in charge of all the vehicle movement. I’d do readings of the distance run by vehicles that pick and drop artistes,” Lakshmi recalls.

The hierarchy, bottom to top, begins with production manager, production executive and finally production controller. Line producer is a post from the producer’s side, representing the absent producer on the set.

After Sahasam, Lijo introduced Lakshmi to Sandra Thomas, producer and actor. She joined their team when Friday Film House (that Sandra had co-owned earlier) was producing Zakhariyayude Garbhinikal. She worked with them for a little while, and then decided to move out and freelance.

“That’s the time I got my membership with the production controllers' union, helped by Sreekumar AD, production controller who later became co-producer for Vikruthi," she says.

But even as she became part of several movies, Lakshmi found herself removed halfway through when there was a budget cut. There are few movies in which she was completely involved. “When there's a budget cut, I was the first person they'd think of chucking since I am a woman and they would have to incur additional costs in hiring a separate room when the hairdresser is male (otherwise we'd share it).”

Taking it all in her stride, she took on different roles – as a location manager scouting Bengaluru locations for Cousins, as a translator for Mammootty’s Acha Dhin and so on. Mammootty, impressed by the young woman on the run in his location, spoke highly of her to others. “He was surprised that there is a woman production manager and appreciated my work. Word got around and producer Anto Joseph called me to work in his next movie, Bhaskar the Rascal, another Mammootty starrer.”

All this while, Lakshmi went through issues because of her gender – the ego clashes, the lack of seriousness given to her suggestions. It reached a high when she worked on the sets of director Siddique’s Bhaskar the Rascal. She was hired as a project head, which technically is above production controller. That a woman with lesser experience than many male counterparts was heading the team did not go down well with many. Though she had support from the creative team, Lakshmi felt it was time to quit.



Lakshmi with Soubin in the sets of Vikruthi

“I did not work as a production manager or controller in a movie after that. I coordinated a few events for director Siddique but otherwise I was on a break. That’s when Anto chettan (Anto Joseph) called me for White, which again had Mammootty in the lead. He wanted me to work as a line producer, since the movie was going to be shot in England and he needed someone on the team who could speak fluent English. As it would turn out, mine was among the visas that got rejected,” Lakshmi says.

Done with the string of disappointments, Lakshmi began a production house with Ganesh and producer George called Cheers. They did a few events and ads. Later she, Ganesh and Sreekumar began the company Cut to Create Pictures, which became the label for producing Vikruthi.

“I am thankful to a number of people who helped me through all of this. Starting from Lijo, to Mammootty and George and Anto Joseph, to Ganesh who has been so supportive, and of course, my family. But I just want to tell people in the industry to please not look at gender when it comes to work,” Lakshmi says.

Her next dream is to be the lone producer of a movie.