Tollywood producer Dil Raju announces his wedding

The announcement was made by Dil Raju himself on Sunday morning through a note on Twitter.

After much speculation, Tollywood film producer Dil Raju made an official announcement about his wedding. The producer is going tie the nuptial knot on Sunday night.

However, the details of the bride were not disclosed.

According to media reports, the wedding is going to be a low-key affair with only members of the family and less than ten people present. The wedding is going to be a quiet one and none of his friends from the Telugu film industry were invited due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The wedding will reportedly be held in a temple at Nizamabad on Sunday night.

Making an official announcemnet of his wedding, Producer Dil Raju, wrote a note which was shared through the Twitter handle of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, his production company. In the note, he also mentioned about how lockdown due to coronavirus has affected him, as well the film industry.

"With the world coming to a standstill, things havent quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven't been going through a great time personally as well for a while now," the note reads.

"But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, its now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note," added the note.

Dil Raju's first wife Anitha expired in 2017 due to a cardiac arrest.

On the work front, Dil Raju is producing Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab,which is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. Actress Nivetha Thomas, is also part of the film. However, with the continuation of lockdown, the film's shooting has been halted.

