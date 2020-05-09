Watch: Chiranjeevi dancing with Suhasini, Khusbhu and others is a hit

The video is a throwback from the 10th reunion of '80s stars.

Flix Cinema

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently shared a throwback video that has taken cinema fans down memory lane. The video was shot at the 10th reunion of '80s stars, which Chiranjeevi hosted in Hyderabad on November 24 last year.

Dressed in black and gold, the dress code of the evening, the popular and familiar faces from the '80s can be seen dancing in the video. It begins with Suhasini pulling Chiranjeevi out of his chair and dancing a duet as the other stars look on with amusement and cheer them on. Nadhiya, Amala, Saritha, Jayapradha, Radikaa, Ambika, Sumalatha, Khushbu, Shobhana, Revathi, Prabhu, Lissy, Venkatesh and others can be seen in the background, appreciating the enthusiastic performance.

Chiranjeevi next dances with Radha and then Khushbu, Jayapradha, and Jayasudha for famous hits from the '80s. It's clear that none of the stars have lost their golden touch before the camera, as they swirl on the dance floor without any inhibitions.

Chiranjeevi posted the video with the caption: 'Fun is meeting friends. Fun is a little dance.' The Telugu star is well-known for his dancing style, and as can be expected, the video has gone viral ever since he posted it.

Last year, the event was attended by a bevy of actors, including Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Jagapathy Babu, Jayaram and Nagarjuna.

Ever since the lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 began, Chiranjeevi has been posting many videos. He has been part of awareness clips created by celebrities, including a short film conceptualised by Dulquer Salmaan. He also participated in a Twitter challenge encouraging men to participate in housework, and the way he flipped his pesarattu floored social media.

Chiranjeevi's last release was Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which was inspired by the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought the British over unfair laws. The film also starred Nayanthara and Tamannaah.

Watch: