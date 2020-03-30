Tollywood actor Nithiin's wedding called off amidst COVID-19 lockdown

The actor had planned to get married to Shalini, his long-time girlfriend, at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai on April 15.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Nithiin's wedding with his long-time girlfriend Shalini has been postponed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown of the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The couple had planned to get married at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai on April 15. But with the ongoing pandemic, they have decided to halt their plans.

The actor, who is known for his films like Srinivasa Kalyanam and Chal Mohan Ranga, had got engaged in Hyderabad in February in the presence of close friends and family members.

Nithiin was recently in the news for being the first actor from Tollywood to donate Rs 10 lakh both to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers' Relief Fund (CMRF) to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. His contribution to both states had kickstarted a spree of donations from the Telugu film industry.

Nithiin had personally met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Hyderabad’s Pragathi Bhavan to hand over a cheque.

After his donation, actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of Rs 2 crore, of which Rs 1 crore will go to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 50 lakh each will go to the CMRF of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Following this, Ram Charan also came forward and contributed an amount of Rs 70 lakh to the Centre and the two Telugu states. Many prominent personalities followed suit.

Read: Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, PV Sindhu, others donate to Telangana and AP CM relief funds

Nithiin, son of Tollywood producer Sudhakar Reddy, made his acting debut in 2002 in the film Jayam.

On Sunday, the actor released the first look motion poster for his upcoming film Rang De.

In February, it was reported that Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana's National Award-winning role in the Telugu remake of the 2018 hit Andhadhun.

The presently untitled Telugu project will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy. The movie is expected to begin filming in June.

IANS inputs