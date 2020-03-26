Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, PV Sindhu, others donate to Telangana and AP CM relief funds

Several prominent personalities including Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Nandamuri Balakrishna director Trivikram Srinivas and shuttler PV Sindhu pitched in.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, several celebrities in the Telugu states are pitching in to fight against the virus by announcing donations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Several prominent personalities from Tollywood including actors like Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Nandamuri Balakrishna besides directors Trivikram Srinivas and Anil Ravipudi have announced contributions towards the state. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu also joined in.

Most of the actors preferred to make their donations via bank transfer, avoiding stepping out during the lockdown to maintain social distancing.

Actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has announced a donation of Rs 2 crore, of which Rs 1 crore will go to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 50 lakh each will go to the CMRF of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In a press note, Pawan Kalyan directed senior party functionaries to make arrangements to hand over the donations. He also suggested that the donations should be done through bank transfers, as it may not be possible to personally hand over the amount due to the nation-wide lockdown.

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Stating that he was inspired by Pawan Kalyan, actor Ram Charan also came forward and contributed an amount of Rs 70 lakh to the Centre and the two Telugu states, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Ram Charan said, “I would like to applaud the commendable efforts of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of our respective states, KCR and Jagan Mohan Reddy, in curtailing the vast effects of the pandemic COVID-19.”

Ram Charan also encouraged the public to strictly abide by the lockdown rules and regulations. He made his debut in Twitter on Thursday with his donation tweet.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna announced Rs 50 lakh each to the Telugu states. Director Trivikram announced Rs 10 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra while director Anil Ravipudi, whose recent movie Sarileru Neekevvaru was a hit, donated Rs 5 lakh each to both states. Anil urged people to maintain social distancing and to make the lockdown a “huge success”.

I would like to contribute 5 lakhs each to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Let's maintain social distancing and make this Lock Down period a huge success. Let's stay away from each other and break the chain. #IndiaFightsCorona. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) March 26, 2020

PV Sindhu contributed Rs 5 lakh each to both states.

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund"

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

Earlier, actor Nithiin had contributed Rs 10 lakh each to both states and kickstarted the spree of donations from the film industry. Nithiin personally met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Hyderabad’s Pragathi Bhavan and donated the amount through a bank cheque.

Also read: To fight COVID-19, TRS public representatives pledge Rs 500 crore to CM Relief Fund