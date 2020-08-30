Toll fee to be hiked in at least 20 plazas in Tamil Nadu

This increase comes at a time when truckersâ€™ association has been seeking some form of relief from the government.

news Transport

The toll fee at least 20 locations in Tamil Nadu under the control of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be hiked from September 1. With a hike of at least 5%, the existing fee will be increased anywhere between Rs 5 to Rs 15 depending on the type of vehicle.

This increase comes at a time when truckersâ€™ association has been seeking some form of relief from the government. MR Kumaraswamy, president of Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation has reportedly said that the association had sought a six-month moratorium for toll collection but to no avail. They had also proposed to pay the annual toll fee as a single payment and also demanded to close the toll gates for another six months.

During lockdown, the toll gates were shut for close to a month between March 23 and April 20. Kumaraswamy has been quoted saying that while 55 to 60% of trucks have resumed operations in the state, vehicles take double the time than usual to cover the distances and hence business has taken a heavy blow.

NHAI officials, meanwhile, have said that the user fee hike is based on the wholesale price index (WPI). While 2% is the fixed increase, the remaining is based on WPI. While the hike in fee comes in accordance with the provisions of National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, they added that the decision to waive the fee will have to be made by the state government.

Tamil Nadu has 48 toll gates that come under NHAI. User fee in 26 of these gates was revised in April this year by 3-5% as soon as transport services resumed after April 20. Every year, around April 1, toll fees at some of these gates are raised while the fee in remaining is revised on September 1.