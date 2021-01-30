TN's popular 'Village Cooking Channel' gets a guest — Rahul Gandhi relishing Biriyani

The Congress leader was in the state last week to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Politics

A heartwarming video of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi participating in a Tamil cooking show and eating food with locals is winning hearts on the internet. Rahul Gandhi, who was in Tamil Nadu last week for election campaigning, appeared in a cooking show of popular YouTube channel ‘Village Cooking Channel’. In the 14-minute video that was uploaded on YouTube on Friday, Rahul Gandhi mingles with the cooks while preparing Mushroom Biriyani.

After all the ingredients are added to the big, wide vessel on the firewood stove, Rahul Gandhi, dressed in a blue t-shirt and black pants walks in saying ‘Vanakkam’ and greets the chefs. He is accompanied by Karur Member of Parliament (MP) and Congress leader Jothimani.

As he asks if he can help with the mixing of ingredients for raita, he also calls them by its Tamil names — Vengayam (onion), Thayiru (curd) and Kal uppu (crystal salt). He then shouts the name of the ingredient out loud for the viewers, in a manner very similar to the main chef in the video, and adds the ingredients to make raita for the biriyani. He then mixes it with a spatula and checks it for the taste.

While sitting on the mat, he engages in conversation with the channel’s team who tell him that it is their dream to go abroad to cook. Rahul Gandhi then asks them if he can tell his friend in the US and arrange for them to go there and cook. He also suggests that the team should explore opportunities to travel to other Indian states and cook. The team then shares that they still can’t believe that Rahul Gandhi is with them and tells him that they want to organise a feast for their subscribers some day. “When you organise, I will come,” Rahul Gandhi says.

Piping hot mushroom biriyani is then served to him on a banana leaf, which he tastes and says ‘nalla iruku’ (It’s good) in Tamil. While leaving, he adds that he is happy to have been able to try their food. “It is excellent. Next time when I am coming, you have to make me try the termite (dish),” he adds. He also assures the team that he will put them in touch with his friend in the US.

Rahul Gandhi was on a tour in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. He had visited Coimbatore and Tiruppur and interacted with those from the industrial sector and agriculture about the economy and the new farming laws that were passed by the Union government.

Watch the video below.