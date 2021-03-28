TN's daily count of COVID-19 jumps above 2000, 775 from Chennai

Less than 10 days ago, daily cases of COVID-19 cases reported in the state were below 1,000.

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,089 COVID-19 cases on March 27, Saturday. This is the first time in 2021 that Tamil Nadu has recorded over 2,000 novel coronavirus positive cases in a day. Less than 10 days ago, the number of COVID-19 cases being reported every day was below 1,000 in the state. Saturdayâ€™s tally is up by 192 cases from that of Friday.

The state presently has 12,157 active COVID-19 cases, including those in home isolation. This number has doubled in a period of less than 10 days. Notably, on March 18 2021, Tamil Naduâ€™s reported 989 COVID-19 cases. On this date, the state had only 6,222 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

On Saturday, 2,089 new cases emerged in Tamil Nadu and this includes five persons coming from outside the state. A total of 1,241 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on the same day and nine persons, all aged above 50 years and with co-morbidities, succumbed to COVID-19 on March 27.

Chennai continues to report the stateâ€™s highest COVID-19 count with 775 new cases reported on Saturday alone. Chengalpattu reported 186 while Coimbatore had 185 cases making these the second and third cities with high daily reporting of fresh cases. This is followed by 110 cases in Tiruvallur, 82 in Kancheepuram and 66 in Thanjavur. As of Saturday, the stateâ€™s capital Chennai has 4,785 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 followed by 1,254 in Chengalpattu and 1,092 in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, according to the daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 1,05,814 persons were vaccinated on Saturday. This included 35,233 senior citizens, 41,374 persons aged 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities, 19,077 frontline workers and 10,130 healthcare workers. So far, the state has inoculated over 27 lakh persons.