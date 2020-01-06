TNPSC Group 4 results: Candidates allege malpractice as two TN centres grab top ranks

Months after irregularities in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) came out in the open, allegations of irregularities in another entrance test have cropped up in Tamil Nadu. It has been found that the toppers in the Group 4 exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) belong to two centres in one district.

According to reports, around 100 candidates who gave the TNPSC Group 4 exam from two centres -- Rameswaram and Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district, have found a place in the toppers list. TNPSC Group 4 exam was conducted across 5,575 centres. Almost 16.3 lakh candidates gave the examination on September 1, 2019.

The results of the examination was published in November 2019 based on which several candidates have alleged malpractice in two centres in Ramanathapuram district. As per the rank list released by the TNPSC recently, it has been noticed that candidates from Rameswaram (1606) and Keelakkarai (1608) centres have grabbed the top ranks in the overall rank list. A few candidates have also alleged that examinees from other districts have chosen to write TNPSC from one of the two centres in Ramanathapuram district and hence demanded a probe into the issue.

Taking note of these allegations, TNPSC has told Puthiya Thalaimurai that an explanation will be provided after verifying all necessary documents related to this.

In September, the Tamil Nadu police arrested around half a dozen students and parents for being part of an impersonation scam in NEET examination which was held in 2019. The police made the arrests based on a complaint filed by the dean of the Theni Medical College after he suspected foul play in the documents submitted by first year MBBS students in the college. The case is now being probed by the CB-CID.