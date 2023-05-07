TNM Poll Watch: Corruption, infrastructure worry voters in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura

Though Mahadevapura contributes the highest amount in property taxes to the BBMP, residents are upset with crumbling infrastructure, corrupt officials and problems arising from rapid urbanisation.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as a news organisation to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations and hard interviews. Join us in this mission.

Spread over an area of 115.8 square kilometres, the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, which is known for its tech parks and multinational corporations (MNCs), is one of the largest constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district. Mahadevapura is among the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones contributing the highest amount in property taxes. Yet, residents continue to be let down by crumbling infrastructure, corrupt officials and problems arising from rapid urbanisation. Even those who are unfamiliar with Bengaluru may recall that the constituency made headlines last year for being severely impacted by the floods in the city in September 2022.

There is growing resentment among Mahadevapura residents against the incumbent MLA — BJP’s Arvind Limbavali — who has represented the constituency ever since its formation in 2008. Voters feel that Aravind has done little to improve basic amenities in the constituency, which is a hub of employment especially in the technology sector, and is also among the highest property tax paying zones in Bengaluru.

There is also speculation that this growing feeling of anti-incumbency could be the reason behind the party denying a ticket to Aravind to contest in the upcoming Assembly election. Instead, the party has nominated his wife Manjula, which many constituents see as a political move.

Read: BJP MLA Limbavali among six booked in Bengaluru businessman’s suicide case

However, regardless of which candidate wins, the people of Mahadevapura want a long-term solution to serious problems which have plagued the constituency for years.

“From a development point of view, there is absolute corruption going on in this constituency,” alleged Vishnu Gattupalli, a resident of Mahadevapura and vice president of the Bengaluru Apartments Federation (BAF). “Illegal structures come up with impunity and no one stops it. Near my apartment, on a 20-feet road, a seven-storeyed apartment complex is being constructed, which is not allowed (as per BBMP norms). But even after complaining to BBMP, nothing changed. That’s the level of corruption here,” alleged Vishnu.

In September last year, when Bengaluru witnessed unprecedented rainfall, IT companies and homes in Mahadevapura were severely affected with waterlogging and flooding. Several residents and activists had pointed out that illegal encroachments and constructions on stormwater drains were among the major reasons behind the flooding.

“In one short spell of rain, you can see the reality of Mahadevapura. Then politicians suddenly appear for photo ops, clean the drains and do all that drama, without coming up with a long-term fix,” said Vishnu.

According to Whitefield Rising, a citizens’ collective, unplanned growth and corruption has resulted in scarcity of water and inadequate housing, schools, healthcare, solid waste management, and sewage disposal in the constituency. “Whoever becomes the MLA, they should have zero tolerance towards corruption so that the public may benefit from all the funds allocated to the area. Payment (as bribes) for posts and contracts, illegal constructions, control of vendor payments, commissions during transactions such as property registration are all examples frequently reported in the newspapers. The MLA must prioritise the elimination of all such practices in Mahadevapura,” said Murali Govindarajulu, a Mahadevapura resident and member of Whitefield Rising.

Some residents feel that the current budget allocation for Mahadevapura by the BBMP is inadequate, and suggest establishing a separate municipal corporation for Mahadevapura. “For Mahadevapura to rise and shine, it is imperative that a New Mahadevapura Municipality be created, with the administration solely focused on its development and challenges faced by its residents,” added Murali.

In the upcoming elections, while BJP has fielded Aravind’s wife Manjula Limbavali from Mahadevapura, the Congress has fielded H Nagesh, the incumbent MLA from the Mulbagal constituency. The other candidate in the race is Aam Aadmi Party’s CR Nataraj, who is an active member of several Kannada organisations, and has also been involved in pro-Dalit movements.