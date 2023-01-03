BJP MLA Limbavali among six booked in Bengaluru businessmanâ€™s suicide case

Responding to a question on the case registered against Arvind Limbavali, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that action is being taken as per law.

news Controversy

Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali is among six people named in the FIR in connection with the death of a businessman near Bengaluru on Monday, January 2. Pradeep (47) was found dead in his car at Nettigere on Sunday evening, and police found an eight-page suicide note purportedly written by him. The note named Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali and five others as the people responsible for Pradeepâ€™s death. Limbavali is accused number 3 in the FIR, which also names Gopi K, Somaiah, Ramesh Reddy G, Jayarama Reddy, and Raghava Bhat.

The case has been registered at the Kaggalipura police station. The FIR is based on a complaint by Pradeep's wife along with the note. In the suicide note, Pradeep alleged that Arvind Limbavali had intervened in a financial dispute but later refused to help him recover the money he had invested and lost. Responding to a question on the case registered against Limbavali, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "Action is being taken as per lawâ€¦ Actions will follow in the future too in accordance with the law."

Stating that Pradeep was a BJP worker and had initially handled his social media account, Limbavali on his part said that he had only tried to help the businessman, and was ready for any inquiry. "In fact, I demand an inquiry, for the truth to come out." The legislator said he doesn't know as to what was the motive behind mentioning his name in the death note and ruled out the possibility of any conspiracy against him.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar alleged that the government would soon shut the case by filing a 'B report'. "They did the same for cases involving people who were ministers earlier. Now, they will do the same in the case of Limbavali too. I know," he said in a dig at the ruling BJP.

Pradeep is said to have invested about Rs 1.5 crore in an upcoming resort project involving Gopi, Somaiah and others near HSR Layout, a prominent suburb of Bengaluru, and was promised a stake in it, but was later allegedly cheated. Limbavali is said to have tried to broker a compromise between them, and an agreement was reached a month ago to pay Pradeep his dues, but the latter did not receive all the money, police said.

Pradeep had gone to a resort in Nettigere along with his family on December 31 night to celebrate the New Year, police said. He is said to have left the resort on the morning of January 1, saying he needed to go to Sira, but had gone home instead, penned the suicide note and returned to the resort, they said, adding that in the evening he died by suicide in the car.

Noting that in June/July of 2022, Pradeep had come to his office and shared his problem, Limbavali said: "Immediately based on the information and phone numbers he shared, I checked with them (Gopi, Somaiah and others) and asked them to do the settlement. They sought time citing COVID, and as the issue was not resolved even after 15 days, Pradeep again came to me and I then asked them to resolve the issues immediately, as he was in financial distress."

"This much has been my involvement in the issueâ€¦ Subsequently at some event, on my asking, Pradeep said his issue was solved and thanked me," Limbavali told reporters, adding that he knew Gopi, Somaiah and others as they are owners of a banquet hall in the city where party events or meetings are usually held.

The MLA said Pradeep had again called him on his mobile phone in August regarding some family dispute and said his wife had filed a case against him at Bellandur police station. "As it is a family dispute, I don't want to go into detail... I had called the police station and asked them to try to amicably solve the issue and help them reach a compromise, by involving both parties if the wife agrees, and accordingly, they had reached a compromise," he said.

In May 2022, a case had been registered by the Belllandur police against Pradeep for allegedly assaulting his wife Namitha. In the complaint, Namitha had said that Pradeep abused her and threatened to shoot her with a pistol.

Highlighting that dealing with such cases is normal for all MLAs on a daily basis, Limbavali said it is unfortunate that this issue has gone to this extent. "Pradeep himself has said in the note that after my intervention, the parties had agreed to give him about Rs 90 lakh. He has mentioned my name for inquiry. I have done pro-people work," the MLA claimed.

"...this doesn't mean I will stop helping people in their time of need, I will continue to do my bit to help people. We will have to face certain things in public life," Limbavali further said, as he added that he did not do any mediation, but asked the parties involved to reach a settlement.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.