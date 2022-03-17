TNEB contract workers protest demanding regularisation of jobs

The contract workers alleged that the state government accepted the demand of a minimum salary of Rs 380 per day in 2018 but it has not been implemented till date.

news Protest

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) contract labourers affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) working in the wiring, cable connection departments staged a sit-in protest in the premises of TNEB head office on Wednesday, March 16, pressing charter of demands, including regularisation of their services. The protest was led by the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) affiliated to CITU.

The contract workers alleged that the Tamil Nadu government accepted the demand of a minimum salary of Rs 380 per day in the year 2018 but it has not been implemented till date. The ruling government promised regularisation of jobs for contract workers in its election manifesto for services rendered during disasters such as the Thane, Vardah and Gaja cyclones, but none of the contract workers have been made permanent so far, they said.

“I’ve been working as a contract labourer for 12 years and have participated in a number of protests demanding regularisation and insurance. And till date, I’ve been struggling, my needs aren’t met by the state government,” said Saravanan C from Porur Kottam Paraniputhur.

Pandian S, Namakkal TNEB has been working under contracts for the past 14 years. “In case there is a medical emergency in the workplace, I don't have insurance. I’m the only breadwinner in my family,” he said.

“I do wiring and I’m a helper. I have kids to take care of and there are many women contract labourers all over the state who are struggling. I request the state government to take immediate action,” said 39-year-old Selvi from Avalurpettai, Villupuram.

There are more than 40,000 vacancies in the state and the government should identify temporary workers and regularise their jobs. According to a government order, workers in these sectors should not be under contracts. The state itself violating the rules is unacceptable, the workers said.

The state government is yet to respond. Meanwhile, all electricity and distribution works were suspended across the state till 5pm on Wednesday.