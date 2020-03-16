TN woman questions AIADMK Ministers on stage, asks why AIADMK voted for CAA

In a video from an event in Virudhunagar, a woman is seen questioning Ministers Sellur K Raju and KT Rajenthra Bhalaji.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu’s Ministers Sellur K Raju and KT Rajenthra Bhalaji were left rather speechless on Sunday after a Muslim woman asked them why AIADMK had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament.

The incident happened on Sunday morning in Virudhunagar, where the two ministers were attending the inauguration of a fuel sales point run by the Department of Cooperatives. State Minister for Cooperatives Sellur K Raju and the Minister for Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji inaugurated the sales centre and initiated the first sale in the centre.

In the event, as soon as Sellur Raju completed his speech, the distribution of government welfare schemes started. In the event, a woman named Mohammed Nilofer Fathima went up the stage to collect the benefits and spoke to the ministers. In a video from the event, the woman is seen asking minister Sellur K Raju, “...I am telling you if you all hadn’t voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, would it have come out as a law? It is only because you voted, we have so many problems.” She was whisked away by one of the party men standing there as the ministers tried to deny her claims. The woman was later identified to be the daughter of a former DMK councillor.

The AIADMK has one member in the Lok Sabha and had 11 members in the Rajya Sabha. When the Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha, all 11 AIADMK MPs voted in support of CAB. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 125 MPs voting in favour ll and 99 MPs voting against it.

Tamil Nadu has also seen protests across the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In Chennai, a protest resembling the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi was being held in Old Washermanpet. However, due to coronavirus, most protests across the state have been called off, in order to prevent the gathering of hundreds of people in public places.

Watch: