TN urban polls: Overall voter turnout 60.7%, Greater Chennai Corp lowest at 43.59%

The single-phase election was held to fill up 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies in the state.

news Polls

Tamil Nadu registered a poll percentage of 60.70% in the February 19 urban local bodies election that witnessed an interesting multi-cornered contest with the constituents of the opposition AIADMK alliance contesting on their respective party's own strengths, rather than remaining together, against the DMK combine.

Among the 21 corporations which went to polls, the Greater Chennai Corporation registered the lowest turnout of 43.59% while Karur polled the maximum of 75.84% on Saturday, February 19, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC).

The single-phase election was held to fill up 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies in the state. A total of 74,416 candidates including many independents entered the fray.

Among the municipalities, Dharmapuri registered an impressive turnout of 81.37% and Nilgiris recorded the lowest voter turnout of 59.98%, the SEC said. On the whole, the town panchayats and municipalities recorded a good voter turnout of 74.68% and 68.22% respectively, while the highly urbanised corporations saw a low turnout of 52.22%.

While polling on Saturday was brisk in town panchayats and municipalities, in corporations it was sluggish. Madurai recorded 52.73% turnout while Tiruppur district registered overall polling of 60.66% and the Coimbatore corporation recorded 55.81% polling.

The electoral fortunes of the candidates of various political parties and independents, as well, will be known on February 22 when the SEC takes up the counting of votes at 268 centres.

The local body elections in TN were held after more than a decade. The polls were last conducted in 2011 when the AIADMK was in power in the state.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu while speaking to IANS said: "Polling was by and large peaceful barring a few minor incidents. Patrolling and police pickets helped in maintaining law and order in the state during the elections. The elections this time were much more peaceful compared to the last Urban polls. Cameras were installed not only at booths but in surrounding areas as well."

He said that in the previous urban polls, six murders had taken place in the state and this election was comparatively very peaceful.