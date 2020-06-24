TN travel E-pass: All you need to know about travelling in the state

The E-pass can be obtained from the TN ePass website.

Three districts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Theni and Madurai are under complete lockdown as of Wednesday to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Parts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts are also under complete lockdown since the cases are increasing on a regular basis. For people travelling within the three districts and parts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, the use of ePass has been made mandatory. The E-pass can be obtained from the TN ePass website.

As part of the blanket ban, only travel for medical emergencies and essential services are allowed in the three districts. The people travelling for marriages and deaths should apply and receive the ePass before commencing on their journey. According to the TNePass website, individuals can apply for ePass for marriage, medical emergency, death of a close relative and if stranded.

> Purchasing essentials: The Tamil Nadu police told the public in Chennai to refrain from using vehicles for purchasing essentials like groceries. The police said that the people should walk and purchase essentials from shops within two kilometers of where they live or work.

> Work: For functioning of industries and micro, small and medium enterprises, the employees staying at or near the company are allowed. The employees should undergo a RT PCR test before restarting the work. The employees are not allowed to travel every day, said an order from the government.

> Returning to Chennai: All the people returning to Chennai through domestic or international airports should mandatorily carry an ePass. For people planning to travel to other districts from Chennai airport, the passengers should mention their final destination in the ePass.

The Chennai police have slapped 8,105 cases on people violating the lockdown order by travelling without an ePass.

The guidelines for other districts

The guidelines however differ for people of other districts. Tamil Nadu has been divided into eight zones and people travelling within these zones should receive an ePass.

Zone 1 consists of Coimbatore, Erode, Nilgiris, Tirupur, Karur, Namakkal and Salem. Zone 2 consists of Dharmapuri, Vellore, Thirupattur, Ranipet and Krishnagiri. Zone 3 has Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts. Zone 4 has Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Pudukottai and Perambalur. Zone 5 consists of Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram. Zone 6 has Thirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Thenkasi. Zone 7 consists of Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu and Zone 8 consists of areas under Chennai police limits.