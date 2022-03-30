TN student sexually assaulted, teacher held after minor attempts suicide

The Class 7 student had asked her parents to change schools but did not disclose the incident, police said.

news Sexual Violence

A 56-year-old teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl student, which came to light after she attempted suicide. According to the police, the teacher had assaulted the student for over a week. The student, who is in Class 7, had tried to get her parents to change her school but did not disclose the incident, police said.

According to investigating officer Subbulakshmi, the teacher was identified as Muralikrishnan. “The girl had reportedly told her parents that she wanted to change schools, but did not disclose the reason. The parents did not heed her wish. Following this, she attempted suicide on March 26,” the police official said.

An FIR was registered under sections 7 (Sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 9 (aggravated sexual assault), and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection for Children Under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Muralikrishnan was arrested the same day. According to IANS, Tiruvallam police had also said that he was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998. The girl is under treatment at Vellore government hospital and is stable, police added.

Meanwhile, Vellore District Educational Officer T Sampath said that the teacher has been placed under suspension.

In March, the Tiruvallur Mahila court sentenced a 102-year-old retired headmaster of a government school in Tamil Nadu, Parasuraman, to 15 years in prison and a fine of Rs 5,000 for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. The man was 99-years-old when he had sexually assaulted the girl in 2018. Of the 15-year jail term, 10 years was rigorous imprisonment and five years was simple imprisonment. He was sent to the Puzhal central prison in Chennai.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.