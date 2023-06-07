TN sisters die by suicide after parents oppose their relationships with Muslim brothers

The deceased were identified as Vidya (21) and Gayatri (20), both workers at a garment factory in Tiruppur, who had visited their hometown in Trichy for a local temple festival.

news News

Two sisters hailing from Tamil Naduâ€™s Trichy district died by suicide on Tuesday, June 6, after their parents allegedly opposed their inter-faith relationships. The deceased have been identified as Gayatri (23) and Vidya (21) from Ayanpudhupatti village of Manapparai taluk. The sisters used to work in a garment factory in Kangeyam of Tiruppur district, where they reportedly met and fell in love with two Muslim brothers a few years ago.

Gayatri and Vidya had gone to Ayanpudhupatti for the annual village temple festival a few days back. According to a TOI report, the womenâ€™s parents Pitchai and Akilandeshwari had opposed their relationships earlier and asked them to stop seeing the men. During their recent visit home, their mother Akilandeshwari found out that the sisters were speaking to the men on phone and further warned the duo. Around 7.30 am on Tuesday morning, the sisters left their house and did not come back. Later, the parents and local residents found them dead less than half a kilometer from the house.

Valanadu police and Thuvarankurichi fire and safety personnel rushed to the spot to recover the bodies and sent them to the Manapparai Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case under section 174 (enquire and report on suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and initiated an investigation.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.