TN sets up panel to probe illegal money collection from Stanley Medical College students

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday set up a panel to enquire into allegations against staff members of a government medical college in Chennai demanding money from students to provide accommodation and food to external examiners. Based on the preliminary enquiry, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University suspended staff members in four departments of the college.

The action was initiated after students pursuing the final year MBBS course at Stanley Medical College made the allegations in April. Following this, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University filed a report with the government on the matter. The students alleged that a message was sent to them demanding they pay Rs 10,000 for arranging accommodation and food for external examiners. According to the Times of India, a complaint by a parent said it was also "to show gratefulness to the department".

"I received a WhatsApp message just before the final examinations in April, asking us to pay a huge amount for their accommodation and food. Most of us paid", a final year student told PTI. In a complaint, one of the parents also reportedly alleged that his daughter failed in a clinic paper in the final year since she did not pay Rs 10,000 as demanded from students.

Health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan said the government has ordered a detailed probe into the matter. "I have asked the Director of Medical Education to inquire into it. Appropriate action will be taken if it is found to be true", he said.