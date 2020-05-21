TN sees 776 new COVID-19 cases, over 500 test positive in Chennai

Seven passengers from abroad, who initially tested negative reported positive on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 776 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the state to 13,967. The state also reported the death of seven patients who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The total fatalities in Tamil Nadu now stands at 94.

The daily health bulletin released by the state Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that of the 776 new cases, 567 were reported from Chennai followed by 34 new cases from neighbouring Chengalpattu district. Seven passengers -- six from Chicago and one from Muscat -- who had returned to Chennai had tested negative initially but tested positive on Thursday. They underwent the exit test after seven days of institutional quarantine on their return from abroad. One passenger who had landed in Tamil Nadu from Maldives has also tested positive on Thursday. Meanwhile, 79 persons who had come to Tamil Nadu from other states were also confirmed positive. Of the 79 persons, 76 have come from Maharashtra, one each from Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal.

Four-hundred patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of persons recovered from the disease to 6,282 till date.

Among the seven patients who died -- six of them had other health conditions like diabetes mellitus and hypertension. A 62-year-old man who was admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 died of respiratory failure on Wednesday evening. He has not reported any comorbidities at the time of admission.

Chennai now has 8,795 confirmed cases of COVID-19 followed by Chengalpattu district with 655 cases. Sixty-one passengers housed in airport quarantine and five passengers in railway quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The state has tested over 3.72 lakh samples belonging to over 3.55 lakh persons as of Thursday.