TN schools may reopen after Pongal for classes 10 and 12, govt seeks parents’ views

The schools in the state have remained closed since March due to the pandemic and classes are being held online.

Coronavirus Education

The government of Tamil Nadu is exploring the option of reopening schools for students of classes 10 and 12 after Pongal. A decision in relation to this is expected to be taken after getting suggestions and comments from parents at school-level till January 8.

The state School Education Department has instructed all the district education department officers to ensure that schools conduct parents meetings till January 8 to get inputs on reopening the schools for students of classes 10 and 12. “Keeping in mind the welfare of the students of classes 10 and 12, it is essential to reopen schools for these students so that the teachers can help them prepare for the board exams,” the circular said. The consultation sessions with parents will be held by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the School Education Department. Based on the inputs received from parents, a call will be taken on reopening schools for these students after Pongal holidays. The school education department also attached a draft SOP document with the circular that will have to be followed in case the state government decides to reopen schools.

Avoiding activities that facilitate crowding like Assembly, PT period, NCC, NSS events etc, provision of hand sanitisers in all classrooms, physical distancing of at least six feet to be followed while making seating arrangements in classrooms, daily disinfection of the building and the surfaces therein, thermal screening of everybody in the school as they come in etc are some of the SOPs provided in the draft document. The school education department also instructed the schools to discourage sharing of lunches, learning materials etc between students, keep the windows and doors of the classrooms open at all times. A floor area of 4 square metres to be provided for the students inside laboratories while they are conducting experiments in order to ensure sufficient distancing and teachers and school counselors shall work together to ensure 'emotional safety' of the students, as per the draft SOPs.