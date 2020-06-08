TN school teachers asked to report for duty from June 8, transport arrangements made

Tamil Naduâ€™s school teachers for Classes 10, 11 and 12 have been ordered to report for duty in their schools in some districts from Monday, as the state is gearing up to conduct public exams for Class 10 from June 15.

According to reports, the schools are expected to see an influx of students from Monday to collect their hall tickets to appear for the exams. The teachers have also been instructed to start distributing masks to the students -- three for Class 10 students and one for students writing Class 11 board exams. In some districts, teachers who are not teaching Classes 10, 11 and 12 have also been asked to come to school from Monday to help prepare the classrooms for the exams.

The districts have made special bus arrangements to ferry the teachers and students to and from the schools from Monday. Tamil Nadu has opened up public transport in all districts except in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu. The district administrations of these four districts have tied up with the state transport corporations to provide bus services to the teachers and students.

Though hall tickets for the exam have been uploaded on the website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), arrangements have been made to distribute the hall tickets in schools for those students who donâ€™t have means to access the internet. The state government has instructed teachers to issue the hall tickets to students in batches of 10 at a pre-designated time.

Recently, the state government also issued detailed protocols for safety and sanitation at exam centres and schools to be followed by the schools that will function as exam centres. Since only ten students shall be allowed inside a classroom during exams (the usual number of students in an exam room is 20), the number of examination centres across Tamil Nadu has also been increased.

The government has also ordered the teachers to submit a detailed statement on the requirement for transport facilities so that they can be arranged accordingly.