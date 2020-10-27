TN’s southern districts to see heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Wednesday

Chennai to see cloudy skies, mild showers as Northeast monsoon to set in on Wednesday.

news Rains

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast dry weather with spells of rainfall in parts of the state due to the atmospheric circulation for the next 24 hours starting at 12.30 pm on October 27. The northeast monsoon is expected to set in over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Wednesday.

According to the bulletin released from the Regional Meteorological Centre, the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive mild rainfall. Southern districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Theni districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.

The RMC predicted cloudy skies and mild showers for Chennai and the outskirts for the next 48 hours. The highest temperature will be 32 C and the lowest temperature will be 25 C, predicted RMC. Remaining northern districts are expected to receive mild to very mild showers.

In the last 24 hours till 12.30 pm on Tuesday, Rajapalayam of Virudhunagar recorded 8 cm of rainfall, Sriviliputhur, Uthamapalayam, Manimutharu received 4 cm and Veerapandi, Kovilankulam, Pillivakal, Mel Bhavani received 3 cm of rainfall.

Chennai received 107.7 cm of rainfall this month till October 27 and recorded a rainfall deficit by 52%. The Nilgiris also received 89.2 cm of rainfall and recorded a rainfall deficit by 54%.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department said that the troposphere levels over Bay of Bengal will set in north-easterly winds helping the onset of northeast monsoon on October 28.

The Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John said the state will experience a good bands of clouds coming from the North-East direction on October 28 and 29. The Easterly winds on Tuesday will also give good rains to Papanasam and Manjolai belt.