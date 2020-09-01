TN’s Single Teacher Schools that serves rural students seeks help to sustain

Students attend STS from 5 pm to 8 pm, five days a week, and practise the lessons they are taught in their day schools.

news Crowdfunding

Single Teacher Schools (STS) is an initiative started by the Swami Vivekananda Rural Development Society in 2006, which runs 1,057 schools in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu’s rural hinterland – Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Chengalpet, Coimbatore, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Trichy. The idea behind setting up STS was to support the mainstream schools in the rural areas of the state.

Speaking to TNM, STS Vice President Dr Akhila Srinivasan said that currently around 31,000 students aged between five and 12 study in these schools, where one woman teacher takes care of one school. Students attend school from 5 pm to 8 pm five days a week and practise the lessons they are taught in their day schools. “Most students in STS are pursuing their education in nearby government schools but need more care to achieve their learning goals, which is where STS steps in. In essence, it is taking education to the students. STS plays a major role in providing the required foundation to the students’ skillset to help them navigate from Class 8 onwards by themselves,” she added.

The teachers employed in STS are graduate or postgraduate women from the local villages, who are trained as teachers, with the idea of creating employment and enabling better communication. “The schools are equipped with blackboards, mats, solar lamps and first aid kits, and the children are provided books and stationery, and access to health camps free of cost. We have alumni who are now pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Tamil Nadu,” Dr Akhila said.

Each school has around 30 students in the said age group. The teachers are provided training by the Society at its centre in Sriperumbudur every week, where subject experts and learning experts train them on how to manage students. The teachers are paid on a monthly basis and the schools mostly function in rented premises. “The Society needs Rs 50,000 a year to run one school. We’re looking to raise Rs 1 crore this year for the existing schools and to start new schools in Tamil Nadu. We’ve organised music concerts to encourage people to donate to us through Milaap,” Dr Akhila added.

Musical performances by eminent artistes such as Jayanthi Kumaresh, Abhishek Raghuram, GJR Krishnan, Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, Amritha Murali and Ashwath Narayanan have been lined up till October 12 and can be viewed on Milaap’s Facebook page.

Those who wish to donate to STS can do so here.