TN reports over 4500 COVID-19 cases, 1157 cases from Chennai alone

While over 1 lakh recoveries have been reported in the state, the number of deaths on Thursday was 69, taking the total fatalities in the state to 2,236.

Tamil Nadu reported 4,549 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 1,56,369. Of this, 46,714 are active cases, including patients who have been isolated.

The number of samples tested were as high as 45, 888 in 107 testing centres. And while over 1 lakh recoveries have been reported, the number of deaths on Thursday was 69, taking the total fatalities in the state to 2,236.

Of these 6 deaths were of people without comorbidities. In private health facilities only one person died without comorbidities - a 52 year old male from Kancheepuram who was admitted on July 4 with complaints of fever for 4 days and difficulty in breathing. He was admitted on July 4 and died on July 15 due to Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Septic shock and COVID-19 pneumonia.

In government institutions and health facilities 5 persons died without comorbidities.

This included a 50-year-old male from Coimbatore who was admitted on July 13 and died on July 15. He died of severe COVID pneumonia.

The second case is a 43 year old male from Chennai admitted on July 10 in Rajiv Gandhi Government general hospital. He died on July 15 due to respiratory failure and COVID 19 pneumonia.

A 61-year-old male from Chennai who was admitted in the Government Kilpauk Medical college died of ARDS, viral pneumonia and COVID-19. He was admitted on July 8 and died on July 13.

Another patient who died without comorbidities was only 45 years old. He was admitted to the Chengalpattu medical college and hospital on July 4. He died on July 14 due to viral pneumonia, COVID-19, respiratory failure and cardiac respiratory arrest.

The fifth person to die without comorbidities is a 54 year old male from Chennai who was admitted in the Stanley medical college and hospital who was admitted on July 9. He died on July 15 due to respiratory failure, Severe bronchopneumonia and COVID 19.

Meanwhile Chennai recorded 1157 cases on Thursday, Thiruvallur 526, Madurai 267 cases and Thiruvannamalai 203. Coimbatore and Salem meanwhile have recorded 52 and 67 respectively.