TN reports almost 7000 new COVID-19 cases in a day, total cases cross 2 lakh

Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts together reported 2605 new cases on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 6,988 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of persons currently being treated for the disease in the state to 52,273. Of the 6,988 new cases, Chennai and its neighbouring districts -- Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur -- accounted for 2,605 cases, which is around 37% of the total new cases reported on Saturday.

According to the daily bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has confirmed over 2.06 lakh persons of having contracted COVID-19 as of date. Chennai has 1,329 new cases on Saturday with 13,923 persons being treated for COVID-19 in the district. Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu district reported 449 (2,755 active cases), Kancheepuram confirmed 442 new cases (2,437 active cases) and Thiruvallur district has 385 new cases (3,823 active cases).

Virudhunagar (376), Thoothukudi (317) and Madurai districts (301) each recorded over 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Coimbatore (270), Kanyakumari (269), Ranipet (244), Theni (235), Tirunelveli (212) and Vellore (212) districts also reported a high number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu discharged 7,758 patients who recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday and the total number of persons who have recovered as of date in the state is 1,51,055. The state has also tested 64,315 samples belonging to 61,729 persons on Saturday. The total number of samples tested in Tamil Nadu till Saturday stood at over 22.87 lakh.

A total of 3,409 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, with 89 deaths being reported on Saturday. Of the 89, 23 persons died in private healthcare facilities while 66 died in government hospitals. Five patients did not report any comorbidities at the time of admission into the hospital and the remaining patients had one or more comorbid conditions along with COVID-19.