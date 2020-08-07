TN reports 5,880 new patients, total active cases at 52,759

119 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease in TN on Friday taking the tally of its fatalities to 4,690.

Tamil Nadu, on August 7, reported 5,880 new COVID-19 cases, and discharged 6,488 patients from its hospitals. An additional 119 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease on Friday taking the tally of its fatalities to 4,690. Tamil Nadu has 52,759 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

While Chennai itself has reported only 984 new COVID-19 cases, falling below the 1000-mark for the first time in over two months, cases continue to be on the rise in other districts. Chennaiâ€™s neighbouring districts - Chengalpattu (319), Kancheepuram (166) and Tiruvallur (388) - put together have reported 873 new COVID-19 cases.

Other districts that have reported high numbers of COVID-19 cases on Friday include Theni (351), Ranipet (253), Thiruvannamalai (252) Coimbatore (228), and Cuddalore (212).

The following are the districts that have reported over 100 new cases on Friday: Dindigul (134), Kallakurichi (139), Kanyakumari (187), Madurai (109), Pudukottai (173), Salem (168), Tenkasi (117), Thanjavur (217), Thoothukudi (195), Tirunelveli (200), Trichy (105), Vellore (158), and Virudhunagar (101).

Chennai presently has 11606 active COVID-19 cases. This is followed by Thiruvallur with 3344 active COVID-19 cases. Chengalpattu (2629), Kancheepuram (2692), Theni (2758) and Tirunelveli (2294) are the others to have high number of active COVID-19 patients in the state. Dharmapuri that has 85 active COVID-19 cases is the only district in Tamil Nadu to have less than 100 COVID-19 patients.

Four persons with no comorbid conditions succumbed to the disease on Friday. This includes a 57-year-old man from Thiruvallur, 50-year-old man from Kancheepuram, 50-year-old man from Chennai and 32-year-old woman from Ariyalur.

Tamil Nadu has tested close to 30 lakh persons for COVID-19 so far and 2,85,024 have returned positive for the novel coronavirus disease. A total of 2,27,575 patients have recovered from COVID-19 as on date.