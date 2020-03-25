TN reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, includes 4 Indonesian travellers and 1 Chennai man

With these five new cases of COVID-19, the total number in Tamil Nadu rises to 23.

The test results of 4 Indonesian nationals and their Indian travel guide from Chennai who were quarantined in Salem Medical College since March 22 has returned positive. With these five new cases of COVID-19, the total number in Tamil Nadu rises up to 23. Minister of Health and Family Welfare shared the news of five new cases on Wednesday.

#update: 5 news cases of #COVID19 in TN. 4 Indonesian nationals & their travel guide from Chennai test positive at #Salem Medical College. Quarantined since 22.3.20 @MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #vijayabaskar — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 25, 2020

As of March 25, the samples of 890 passengers have been processed of which 757 samples are negative. 23 samples are positive for COVID-19 infection of which 1 has been discharged and 110 samples are under process.

Early this morning, Tamil Nadu reported its first COVID-19 death. Patient 12, the 54-year-old man from Madurai, who had medical history, passed away in Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. Minister had shared details of the patient's medical history of "prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension.”

While it was first reported that his source of infection was unknown, given that he had no travel history, it was later confirmed by the Minister that the patient had come in contact with the two Thailand nationals who had tested positive for COVID-19. The two Thai nationals are currently undergoing treatment at Erode hospital.

As per the latest bulletin from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 23, Tamil Nadu has 15,298 passengers under home quarantine for 28 days. 43 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 116 are under hospital isolation.

On March 24, the state reported 3 new cases of COVID-19. This includes a 65-year-old man who returned from New Zealand and is currently admitted at a private hospital, a 55-year-old woman from Saidapet who is currently at Kilpauk Medical College, and a 25-year-old who returned from London and is at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.