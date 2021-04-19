TN reports 10723 fresh cases of COVID-19, Chennai accounts for 3304

Chennai accounted for 3,304 cases, the single highest spike the city has recorded in a day since March 2020.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 10,723 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 9.91 lakh. The state tested 1.10 lakh samples on Sunday. The number of persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 as on date stood at 70,391.

As per the medical bulletin released by the government of Tamil Nadu, the state reported 42 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday. Of the 10,723 new cases, Chennai accounted for 3,304, the single highest spike the city has recorded in a day since March 2020. Chengalpattu accounted for 954 new cases, while Coimbatore reported 727 new cases. Thiruvallur district reported 503 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and Kancheepuram reported 332 new cases. Apart from these districts, Erode (226), Krishnagiri (227), Madurai (276), Nagapattinam (219), Salem (275), Thoothukudi (252), Tirunelveli (309), Tiruppur (307), Trichy (311) and Vellore (229) also recorded a high number of new cases of COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the highest in Chennai at 25,011, followed by Chengalpattu (6,878) and Coimbatore (4,579).

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that more youngsters are coming to hospitals with breathlessness and attributed it to them ignoring initial symptoms. He added that they end up at hospitals only when the symptoms become moderate or severe which makes it difficult for the doctors to treat them. He also said that the Union Health Minister has assured him that sufficient supply of Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to Tamil Nadu.

C Vijayabaskar was among the few state Health Ministers who werenâ€™t invited to the recent meeting of State Health Ministers with the Union Health Minister and he wondered how he and his counterparts from Kerala and West Bengal will know about the action plan to tackle the COVID-19 second wave if they are kept out of the loop.