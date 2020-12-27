TN releases SOP for Jallikattu: Bull owners, tamers need COVID-19 negative certificate

The state has instructed district administrations to issue identity cards to the bull owner and helpers accompanying the bulls.

news Jallikattu 2021

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday issued a detailed standard operating procedure for the conduct of Jallikattu, instructing officers, tamers and owners of the bulls participating in the bull-taming and bull racing events to undergo COVID-19 tests and produce coronavirus negative certificate before the event. The Tamil Nadu government also instructed the district administration to issue identity cards for bull owners and helpers to keep a track of the participants.

The standard operating procedure has instructed that only a bull owner and helper can accompany the bulls during Jallikattu event unlike the earlier years, where five to six persons were allowed with the bull. The owners and the helpers should also carry the identity card issued by the district administration. Bull owners, helpers and tamers will be restricted from entering the premises without the ID cards.

The bull owners and the helpers should register themselves along with the bulls a week before the event. The bull tamers should also undergo COVID-19 test and report for the event with a COVID-19 negative certificate from government-recognized labs, the SOP said. The officials pressed into service for the event should also undergo COVID-19 tests and report with negative coronavirus certificates, it added.

The Tamil Nadu government also instructed that only 300 participants are allowed during the Jallikattu event and 150 persons for the bull race. Accordingly, the spectators of Jallikattu have been instructed to follow proper coronavirus norms. The people failing to follow the norms will be moved out the premises, the SOP said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday permitted Jallikattu during Pongal season in January 2021. However, owing to coronavirus norms, the government has instructed the public and officials to follow all additional rules to curb the spread of COVID-19. In the earlier instruction, the government said that all the participants of the event will be allowed only after they produce COVID-19 negative certificates from labs recognized by the state government. The state also instructed that the people watching the shows will be permitted only after a thermal checking of body temperatures.