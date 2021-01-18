TN releases reduced syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 as schools set to reopen

The syllabus has been trimmed for Class 10 and 12 students, based on priority and optional topics. The schools have been told to complete the priority portions first.

news TN School reopening

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Sunday released the reduced syllabus for Class 10 and 12 students, two days before schools are set to reopen. The exams which will be held this year will be completely based on the prioritized content prepared by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for the current academic year.

After being closed for over eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools for Class 10 and 12 are set to reopen on Tuesday. As a result, SCERT has instructed the Chief Educational Officers to inform the schools across the state to teach priority content first and to later teach optional content if time permits. The syllabus has been trimmed for Class 10 and 12 students based on priority topics and optional topics.

The syllabus has been reduced from each unit instead of each chapter in most subjects. However, the students preparing for competitive exams have been told to prepare for the omitted topics later, as time permits.

On Monday, the head of the schools is also expected to hold review meetings with teachers regarding the reduced syllabus, said reports.

In Maths for Class 12, the topic of integral calculus has been omitted. However, these topics will help with the preparation of engineering courses and entrance exams. For Class 10, matrix and trigonometry have been made optional, as per reports.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan in October 2020 had announced that the state government will reduce 40% of the syllabus, since most of the working days were lost due to the lockdown. Soon, the SCERT was tasked with reducing the syllabus and 18-member committee was formed to shortlist the syllabus.

In the meantime, online classes were conducted for private schools amid pandemic. As a result, the private schools were urging the government to release the list of the omitted syllabus soon since they were unable to prepare the students for the board exams. However, after a wait, the government released the revised syllabus on Sunday.