TN records 756 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths: State tally crosses 16,000

Of the eight deaths reported on Sunday, two patients had died on May 21, two patients on May 22, and four patients on May 23.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu has recorded 765 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, of which 47 are from passengers who returned to the state from other states or countries and 587 are from Chennai. The stateâ€™s total number of COVID-19 cases is 16,277, of which 10,576 patients are from Chennai alone.

Eight persons who died on different dates over the past week have been reported to have succumbed due to the viral infection on Sunday. With this, the state has recorded 111 COVID-19 deaths so far. The youngest is a 46-year-old man from Chennai who had Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on May 20, he passed away the next day on May 23 at 9.00 pm due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

While seven of the eight cases reportedly had comorbidities like diabetes or hypertension or kidney disease, a 68-year-old man from Chennai who was admitted to a private hospital in the city on May 19 with COVID-19 symptoms - fever and breathing difficulties - died on May 21 due to Severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (SARI) - Type 1 Respiratory Failure.

Of the eight deaths reported on Sunday, two patients died on May 21 (Thursday), two patients on May 22 (Friday), and four patients on May 23 (Saturday).

Eight hundred and thirty-three persons were discharged on Sunday taking the total number of recovered people to 8,324.

In Tamil Nadu, 76 passengers who have returned from other countries have tested positive for COVID-19 as on date. Of this, forty passengers who returned from other countries have tested positive on Sunday, during their exit screening. This screening is done seven days after their date of return. The 40 had initially tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection. Nineteen passengers who were kept under railway quarantine have tested positive on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu presently has 7,839 active COVID-19 cases, which is less than half its total number of cases recorded till date. The majority of these active cases are in Chennai that has 5,653 COVID-19 patients. There are 1,003 children below 12 years of age and about 1,358 people over 60 years of age who have contracted the virus in the state.

As of May 24, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Tiruppur districts do not have any active COVID-19 cases.