TN records 5881 new cases and 97 deaths on July 31

Chennai inches closer to the one lakh mark with 98,759 people testing positive for the coronavirus so far.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,881 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 57,968. The state recorded 97 deaths for the second consecutive day. Over 3,900 people have died in the state so far.

Overall, 2,45,859 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the total, 1,83,956 people have recovered while 57,968 people are still receiving treatment. On Friday, 5,778 people were discharged from hospitals following recovery.

State capital Chennai recorded 1,013 new cases of the coronavirus and reported 21 deaths on Friday. More people were discharged from hospitals in the city than those who tested positive on Friday. 1,026 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,013 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Chennai inches closer to the one lakh mark with 98,759 people testing positive for the coronavirus so far.

On Friday, Tiruvallur (663) recorded the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases, closely followed by Chengalpattu with 649 new cases. In Thoothukudi, 352 patients tested positive while 267 patients tested positive in Kancheepuram.

The state lifted 60,276 samples from 58,350 people on Friday. Tamil Nadu recorded 5,850 local cases and 31 imported cases of the disease. Six people who returned to Tamil Nadu from foreign countries and 25 people who returned to Tamil Nadu from other states have tested positive.

Of the 97 people who died on Friday, 89 were patients with comorbidities and eight were without. Two persons, both 27-year-olds, succumbed to the infection. Two more COVID-19 positive patients, a 39-year-old male from Ramanathapuram and a 52-year-old male from Thanjavur, with obesity died on Thursday.

A 27-year-old female from Tiruvallur, with no comorbidities, was admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai on July 26. The patient tested positive for the coronavirus on July 27 but died on July 30 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and septic shock.

A 27-year-old male was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital on July 28 at 6.30 pm. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the same day but died due to traumatic quadriplegia, COVID-19 positive and bronchopneumonia on July 29. The death of the Coimbatore patient was listed under the death of patients with comorbidities, but the nature of the comorbidity was not revealed.