TN records 508 COVID-19 cases: More than half of infections in Chennai

Chennai recorded two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the total number of fatalities in the state rising to 33.

For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu has reported over 500 COVID-19 cases. With this new increase of 508, the state has recorded 4,058 patients affected by novel coronavirus of which close to 50% - 2,008 patients - are from Chennai. A large number of the new cases that have emerged on Tuesday too have been traced to the Koyambedu wholesale market cluster in Chennai, according to the bulletin released by the state Health Department.

No primary or unlinked source of infection was reported on Tuesday, with officials tracing a bulk of the infections to contact history.

Two persons also died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the total number of fatalities to 33 in the state. A 56-year-old man admitted to Chennaiâ€™s Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on April 26 died due to COVID-19 on Monday at 6.20 pm. The patient had comorbidities. The second death reported on Tuesday is a 60-year-old woman who was also undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital since May 2. While she passed away at 9.30 am on May 4, her test result for COVID-19 returned positive on Tuesday.

Chennai reported 279 cases on Tuesday, followed by Cuddalore district with 68. Chengalpattu and Kallakurichi have reported 38 cases each followed by Villupuram with 25 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Another trans person has tested positive for the infection in the state on May 5. So far 2,745 men, 1,311 women and two trans persons have been affected by novel coronavirus in the state.

Seventy-six persons were discharged from hospitals across the state on May 5 making the total number of recoveries 1,485. With this, there are 2,537 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. Tiruppur has the highest rate of recovery in the state with 112 of the 114 patients recovering from the viral infection.