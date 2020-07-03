TN records 4264 new COVID-19 cases, as state crosses 1 lakh mark

The number of persons who have recovered meanwhile is over half the total number of cases and stands at 58,378.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The total number of patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu rose to over 1 lakh on Friday, with Chennai alone contributing to 64,689 of these cases. The number of persons who have recovered meanwhile is over half the total number of cases and stands at 58,378. The total number of active cases in the state meanwhile stands at 42,955 of which 4264 people tested positive on Friday.

On Friday, Chennai saw 2082 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu which recorded 330 cases and Madurai with 287 cases. Fourth on the list was Thiruvallur with 172 cases, while Vellore had the fifth highest number of cases at 145.

The number of deaths recorded on Friday, meanwhile, stood at 64, taking the state's total death count to 1,385.Of these 6 persons on Friday died despite not having any underlying health condition.

A 52-year-old man from Madurai who was admitted on June 29 in a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing died on July 2 due to respiratory failure.

Deaths in government hospitals without comorbidities include a 27-year-old male from Kancheepuram admitted on June 20 in the Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital.

He died on July 1 due to respiratory failure, viral pneumonia and COVID-19.

The second is a 50-year-old male who was admitted to the same hospital on June 30. He died on July 2 due to respiratory failure and COVID-19, as per the bulletin.

The third death without comorbidities is an 83-year-old male admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on May 26. He died on July 2 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The fourth is a 60-year-old female from Chennai who was admitted in the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. She was admitted on July 1 and died a day later due to bronchopneumonia, respiratory failure and COVID-19.

The fifth is a 43-year-old man from Madurai who was admitted in a government hospital on July 25. He died on July 2 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia and COVID -19.

Meanwhile the number of passengers who tested positive after arriving from other states and countries is 3,685 as of July 2.