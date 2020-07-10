TN records 3,680 new COVID-19 cases, sees over 4,100 discharges

Tamil Nadu on Friday saw more people getting discharged than the number of people testing positive for the virus.

news Coronavirus

A day after Tamil Nadu reported over 4,000 COVID-19 cases, the state recorded a slight decline with 3,680 persons testing positive for the coronavirus. However, the number of tests conducted on patients dropped on Friday: 37,309 samples were lifted from 35,921 persons. The state on Thursday tested 42,369 samples from 41,038 people.

The state on Friday saw a positive change with more people getting discharged following recovery than the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus. 4,163 people were discharged upon recovery.

The state recorded 3,680 local cases and 44 imported cases. With the new cases, the number of active patients receiving treatment in Tamil Nadu stands at 46,105. So far, 1,30,261 people tested positive for the virus in the state.

Among districts recording high case numbers, Chennai recorded 1,205 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 242 cases, Tiruvallur with 219 cases, Thoothukudi with 194 cases and Madurai with 192 cases of the coronavirus.

The state witnessed 64 people succumbing to the infection. A year-old baby from Kancheepuram with comorbidities of posterior fossa and intracranial space occupying lesion (ICSOL) with hydrocephalus, was admitted to a private hospital on July 8. The ICSOL is a damage in the cranial region of the brain. However, the baby died on July 9 due to disseminated central nervous system malignancy and COVID-19.

According to the medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the oldest patient to have succumbed to the virus was a 86-year-old man with comorbidities. An 86-year-old male from Chennai with hypertension and old pneumonitis was admitted to a private hospital on July 1 with complaints of fever and cough for three days. However, the patient died on July 7 at 8.20 pm due to sudden cardiac arrest and COVID-19 pneumonitis.