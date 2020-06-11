TN records 23 more COVID-19 deaths: 1,406 cases in Chennai alone

Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 38,716 coronavirus cases of which 17,179 are still under treatment.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu has recorded an additional 1,837 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state total to 38,716. Of these, 17,179 people are still undergoing treatment. The number of patients in Chennai, meanwhile, has steadily risen over the week to a total of 27,398, of whom 13,310 are active cases. On Thursday alone, the capital recorded 1,406 cases.

In addition to this, 23 deaths have been reported, with two from private hospitals and 21 from government hospitals, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 349. This is discounting deaths that have not been reported by the corporation to the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) over the last three months.

Of the deaths reported on Thursday, two are from the Railway Hospital which had earlier neglected reporting cases where patients died to the DPH. One of the deceased is a 68-year-old male from Chennai with diabetes and hypertension who was admitted on June 6 at the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital in Perambur. He died on June 8. The second deceased from the same hospital is an 83-year-old woman who was admitted on May 28 and died on June 10.

Two deaths in government facilities, meanwhile, were of people below the age of 50 who had no comorbidities. The first is a 48-year-old male who was admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai. He tested coronavirus positive in June and died on June 11 due to cardiopulmonary arrest or COVID pneumonia. The second is a 41-year-old male who was admitted in Kilpauk Medical College on June 7, and died on June 8 due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and viral pneumonia.

Meanwhile 61 people who entered the state via various flights also tested coronavirus positive, along with 294 persons who came via trains. Among those who came via flight, five people were from Kuwait, three had arrived from UAE and two from Saudi Arabia. Two people who have COVID-19 had reached Tamil Nadu via the sea port from Maldives.

Passengers who had arrived in Tamil Nadu via domestic flights and trains and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were from Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 20,705 people have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, with 1,372 being discharged on Thursday.