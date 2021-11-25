TN rains: Thoothukudi receives 254 mm rainfall, schools and colleges closed

An orange alert has been issued for the region and further rains are expected.

news TN rains

Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, November 25, bringing many areas to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Thiruchendur received a staggering 254 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. An orange alert has been issued for the region and further rains are expected. The District Collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

In an update at 7 pm, the IMD said, “Thunderstorm with heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts and heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kanyakumari while thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Trichy, Karur, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, and Theni districts.”

Visuals showed the Thiruchendur temple complex completely flooded due to the heavy rains.

At the backdrop of downpour, #Thoothukudi collector Dr K Senthil Raj declared holiday for the afternoon session of schools today. CEO has instructed all HM’s, to stay in schools until safe sending of all students as safety of school children is prime importance. @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/rbsSK2HydT — Godson Wisely Dass (@tnie_godson) November 25, 2021

#Thoothukudi observatory recorded 254 mm rainfall upto 5.30pm, says MET dept. pic.twitter.com/uKhokWjzFC — IndiaObservers (@IndiaObservers) November 25, 2021

Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, some of which are still reeling from the impact of recent heavy rains, are likely to witness heavy rains yet again over the next five days, the IMD said on Thursday. From November 25 to 29, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Yanam, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh (Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts), and Rayalaseema region (Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Chittoor districts) on November 26 and 27.

The rains are expected to continue in these places on November 28 and 29, with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in isolated places in these districts of Andhra Pradesh, as well as Yanam. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Kerala and Mahe from November 25 to 29. Around November 29, a low pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea, which is likely to become more marked and move west-northwest wards during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 29 and 30.

With IANS inputs

