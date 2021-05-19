TN private hospital loses license for administering fake Remdesivir injection

The action was taken by the Health Department after it received a complaint that a patient had allegedly died due to the fake drug.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Health Department cancelled the COVID-19 treatment license of a private hospital in Tindivanam after it allegedly administered a fake Remdesivir injection that led to the death of COVID-19 doctor. The hospital also had in its possession more fake Remdesivir injections during the time of the inspection by Health Department officials on Tuesday. After the inspection, health officials cancelled the license under Clinical Establishments Act and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh for failing to follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedure under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939.

Talking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said, “We are testing the samples lifted from the hospital. The hospital was allotted 12 Remdesivir vials but the hospital had only 18 vials during the time of inspection. The hospital revealed that they purchased the vial through one person named Raman in Puducherry.”

“Raman has given the drug to doctor Suresh who has in turn administered the drug to the deceased doctor. Hence, a complaint has been given to the police to take action against Suresh and book him under Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940,” he said. Dr Suresh will also soon be arrested, the Health Minister said.

The action was taken by the Health Department after the Health Minister Ma Subramanian received a complaint from the brother of the deceased doctor on Tuesday. The complainant alleged that the cause of death was a fake Remdesivir injection given at the hospital which led to the death of the patient. The team conducted an inquiry into the complaint and seized the drugs from the hospital.

Dr Raman had tested positive for the coronavirus and received Remdesivir injection through doctor Suresh of the private hospital. However, Raman's health worsened and he was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai. Dr Raman, however, died on May 13, said a report from The Hindu.

As of Tuesday, Tamil Nadu reported 33,059 new coronavirus infections and 364 deaths.