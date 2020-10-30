TN preacher from Scripture Union arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minor

Samuel Jaisunder is accused of sending the complainant sexually inappropriate messages between 2011 and 2015 when she was still in school.

The Coimbatore police in Tamil Nadu have arrested Samuel Jaisunder, a preacher from Scripture Union, an organisation that promotes the Bible, based on a complaint from a college student in the district. The complainant came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against the preacher after coming to know of a series of screenshots posted on social media by survivors who alleged that they have faced similar experiences with him.

According to reports, Samuel Jaisunder sent the student sexually inappropriate messages between 2011 and 2015 when she was still in school. She reportedly met him between 2011 and 2016 as he visited her school in Coimbatore to propagate the teachings of the Bible. She alleges that he took the numbers of some of the girls, including hers. Later however, he began sending her obscene messages on Facebook and she stopped responding.

Based on her complaint, the All woman police (East) station have booked the preacher for sexual harassment and sexual harassment with an electronic gadget, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following her complaint, Jaisunder was produced before a special court for POCSO cases and sent to judicial custody.

Earlier this month, the Chennai police has booked preachers Samuel Jaisunder and Reuben Clement for sexual harassment, based on a complaint from Scripture Union. After several young women and minors alleged that the duo had sent them sexually inappropriate messages on social media, the organisation finally went to the police over a case they had been informed off on August 4. The father of a young woman from Vellore had alleged that Samuel Jaisunder had sent inappropriate text messages to his daughter.

Based on this, the organisation had prevented the preacher from coming in contact with children, but neither informed the police nor conducted an internal inquiry.

The preachers were booked under 354(A)(Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will there by outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67(A)(Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc, in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2008, read with Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.